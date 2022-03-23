Letters to the Editor for March 24, 2022: What we can do

What we can do

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Utterly bereft of any principled intent, Vladimir Putin is destroying a nation and disrupting democracy for us all. We in the United States have no choice but to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. It’s good to see newspaper stories about Richmonders finding personal ways to show support for the Ukrainian people.

Aside from our prayers, our local members of Congress should hear from us, pronto. They need to know Americans overwhelmingly recognize this conflict is about fundamental freedoms cherished worldwide. Let there be no doubt: Americans are willing to pay the price to ensure a safe planet, where democracy thrives.

Second, our bipartisan leadership must continue to increase diplomatic, humanitarian, and military support for Ukraine, leaving the question of a no-fly zone in the hands of security experts. We stand ready to aid Ukraine and defend its NATO neighbors but we seek no wider war.

Third, reputable nonprofits helping Ukrainian families deserve our strong support. World Central Kitchen is an effective organization distributing food throughout the region.

Stay informed and figure out what you can do. Think about all the world’s children and the opportunities we want for them. We must kibosh this international outlaw and re-establish peace.

Ben Ragsdale.