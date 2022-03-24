Letters to the Editor for March 25, 2022: Clean energy priorities

Clean energy priorities

I agree wholeheartedly with the sentiments in a recent Letter to the Editor about climate change and the need to make clean energy a priority.

A sincere response to higher gas prices would be to make clean energy in the United States, and a carbon tax and dividend policy, to help American families.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has reported that time is running out for real action on climate change and that the longer we delay it, the more of a reality climate change will become. Clean energy will show millions of people the catastrophe oil companies are inducing, as more and more individuals make an eventual and strong move towards climate solutions.

A gas-tax holiday would only give temporary relief, but there will be an enduring struggle for future generations if there are no actions addressing climate change.

If there is anything the war in Ukraine and high gas prices can teach us, it's we should harness clean energy and climate action to combat our dependence on Russian oil and our need for toxic fossil fuels.

Nathan Poovathukaran.