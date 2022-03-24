Letters to the Editor for March 25, 2022: First things first

First things first

As the mother of a child with Type 1 diabetes, I have watched and read with interest the discussion about the cost of insulin. I see the retail cost of the insulin every time I get the prescription filled. There is no denying that for a 100-year-old drug, the cost is exorbitant.

For people with inadequate insurance coverage or no insurance at all, insulin cost is felt in their wallets. That being said, our copay for insulin is very reasonable. However, we pay thousands of dollars in insurance premiums alone, every year. In other words, we pay a lot for the insurance that allows us to benefit from that reasonable copay.

It all evens out in the end because you are either paying for it with high insurance premiums or at the pharmacy. While I applaud the effort for more affordable insulin, let’s start with more affordable healthcare in general.

Michelle Rockecharlie.