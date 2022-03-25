Letters to the Editor for March 26, 2022: Hear me roar

Hear me roar

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With recent discussions on social media about women seeking equality on many fronts, I am reminded of a past No. 1 popular hit song entitled, “I Am Woman.”

Recorded by Australian-born singer Helen Reddy in the 1970s, this particular ballad was chosen by the United Nations as its theme song when it declared International Women's Year in 1975.

Growing up, I learned about a great aunt of mine who worked during World War II in Washington as a code-breaker. I was told of her traveling from one job location to another on roller skates.

My maternal grandmother during and after WWII served as a “Gray Lady” volunteer for wounded soldiers at a local veterans hospital. She continued this work for well more than 40 years.

Working as a volunteer marshal for the Ladies Professional Golf Association Tour in Virginia, I quickly learned about the smaller purses that were made available to them. Another red flag of inequity for me was the limited scheduled tours around the world for these women golfers.

Most recently in the news, many accomplishments of women are being shared: about Madeleine Albright who passed away this week, but made history as the first woman U.S. Secretary of State; and about U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who had her Senate confirmation hearings.

These are but a few examples concerning women who have offered their services to us and to humanity. Here is hoping some of these injustices toward women can and will be corrected.

Robert (“Bobby”) J. Spiers, Jr.