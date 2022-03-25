Letters to the Editor for March 26, 2022: Tax benefit for all

Tax benefit for all
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Gov. Glenn Youngkin is calling a special session, beginning next month, to finalize and hopefully pass a state budget.
With the large surplus, he also is proposing doubling the standard deduction in Virginia, and providing $300 tax refunds per individual and $600 for families. It amazes me that this does not have bipartisan support.
No one can say this is a tax benefit for the rich. The people it will help the most are working families struggling while paying roughly $4 a gallon for gas. Let our state senators know this is a benefit to all Virginians and let's get this done.
Dave Jarvis.
Glen Allen.