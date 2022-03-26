Letters to the Editor for March 27, 2002: Halcyon days

Halcyon days

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I really appreciated a recent report from Patrick Wilson that pointed out the partisan-political activity of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's newly appointed commissioner of the Virginia Department of Elections.

According to the article, the appointee donated to the governor's campaign, served as legislative assistant to a state senator, also donating to that same state senator's campaign.

It's in contrast to the previous elections commissioner's reputation for operating in a nonpartisan way and defending Virginia's elections process that has been known for its integrity.

Perhaps we'll hear — as we did with the firing of 17 attorneys early in this administration who served in the Office of the Attorney General — that this is merely a reshuffling of professionals occurring with every new administration.

My late husband had the pleasure to serve as an assistant attorney general under both Democratic and Republican attorney generals, but those were the halcyon days.

Martha Steger.