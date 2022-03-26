Letters to the Editor for March 27, 2022: Advance the discussion

Advance the discussion

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There have been several articles and at least one column involving the position taken by the Hanover County School Board that transgender students have been denied access to restroom and locker facilities that align with their gender identity. The resulting intransigence of HCSB has been defined by some as committing a hate crime.

In the column, the central complaint focused on the school division's acceptance of pro bono legal services from a faith-based advocacy law firm, Alliance Defending Freedom. The Southern Law Poverty Center has listed the ADF as an anti-LGBTQ+.

New legal and societal LGBTQ+ issues emerge daily, such as, the availability of conversion therapy for minors, the teaching of gender and sex to kindergarten through third-grade students, gender identification and transwomen participating in women’s sports, to name a few.

All solutions proposed by the LGBTQ+ community, as the case with HCSB, are not as acceptable to a large segment of the public.

Calling those who have differing views on such LGBTQ+ matters as members of a hate group does not advance the discussion.

Russell Brewer.