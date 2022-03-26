Letters to the Editor for March 27,2022: Tuition hikes

Tuition hikes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As per a recent article, Virginia Commonwealth University administrators contend they need a tuition increase to cover $52 million in cost?

Maybe the administrators should take one of the finance classes their fine university offers to learn how to balance a budget?

Universities across the commonwealth and the country need to learn something about belt tightening.

I guess it doesn't matter if they raise tuition, since we plan on forgiving the student debt.

Joe Koch.