Letters to the Editor for March 28, 2022: Green energy incentives

Green energy incentives

In response to a recent Letter to the Editor and column about "shared solar," it makes sense that these small solar plants deserve an innovative market-driven way to make money.

This sounds like the best sort of capitalism to me — the kind that permits low-income families to share the financial fruits of innovative technologies. Furthermore, these companies are helping to get us off fossil fuels, reduce air pollution and save the planet for all of us and future generations.

We do need more economical storage systems; there are many companies working on that problem now. In the meantime, Virginia small solar plants are one way to help reduce global warming.

The State Corporation Commission is charged with the responsibility of protecting the interests of consumers. The right to produce energy for the grid, and get paid for it, is one of those interests.

As a climate activist who works for market solutions, it puzzles me when people try to remove financial incentives for green energy, keep the incentives for fossil fuels, and then tell me to stop worrying because clean energy will take care of itself. As a businessperson, I know the world does not work that way.

Fred Roensch.