Letters to the Editor for March 28, 2022: On school grounds

On school grounds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An article about the student walkout at Atlee High School in Hanover County posed some concerns to me.

I fully acknowledging these young citizens' right as guaranteed by the Constitution in peaceful assembly to express their views. Additionally, I offer no opinion concerning the subject of their perceived aggrievement.

However, from the video, electronic and printed coverage of this event, it appears this demonstration occurred on school property. As the date and time of this event was well publicized, I am concerned that Atlee High School administration allowed this to occur on school grounds.

This demonstration was an obvious disruption to the school day for all students as well as faculty. I am very disappointed in the actions or lack thereof of the school administration to allow this disruption on school grounds.

A.S. Powell.