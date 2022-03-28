Letters to the Editor for March 29, 2022: Highly unethical

Highly unethical

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I read with great interest a recent Times-Dispatch article about Matt Moran, appointed as a top aide to Gov. Glenn Youngkin while on paid leave from two political consulting firms he is employed with.

This situation seems to be a conflict of interest and although "legal" it seems, at the very least, highly unethical. Moran may have interchangeable titles, but his financial support and loyalty is not to the commonwealth. By follow-the-money standards, the loyalty is to his company, since he is on leave and may return to employment at those firms.

As a Virginia resident, I am dismayed at learning of this situation, since it is directly affecting legislation. The path of bills and the signing of them are critical to our governance and should have full loyalty and financial support for the best interests of the residents of the commonwealth.

I hope there will be more articles to inform the public as to who is influencing the General Assembly and the governor's office. Transparency and sunlight are needed.

Pat Ranney.