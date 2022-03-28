Letters to the Editor for March 29, 2022: Lessons from Ukraine

Lessons from Ukraine

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I applaud a recent column by Doyle McManus that explored how Ukraine's resistance is a lesson for Taiwan.

My heart aches as the Ukrainian people suffer enormous pain just for wanting to remain an independent democratic republic. It is time for all free people to come to Ukraine's aid. We must be smart and search for peace.

The Ukraine crisis is an opportunity for the United States to increase the probability of an intervention on Taiwan’s behalf and set back China’s ambitions for Taiwan. The U.S. must seek to ensure China does not learn the wrong lessons from the Ukraine conflict.

President Biden should make clear the U.S. will stand by its commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and the Six Assurances, even as it maintains its long-standing policy. This includes a requirement that any conflict resolution between China and Taiwan needs the consent of the island's 23 million people.

Ensuring the democracy of Ukraine means ensuring the democracy of all free nations. Washington must be the lighthouse of freedom that supports liberty.

Taiwan has operated as a sovereign state since 1949. The United States must strengthen our support of the vibrant and democratic Taiwan against China. This can be done by ending Washington's policy of “strategic ambiguity” towards Taiwan, in favor of open deterrence.

Kent Wang.