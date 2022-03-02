Letters to the Editor for March 3, 2022: Combat climate change

Combat climate change

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am grateful for the recent editorial by Chris Gentilviso that was full of data and compelling photos regarding sea level rise and flooding in Hampton Roads.

It's time to act now in our fight against climate change. We need immediate legislation to decrease carbon emissions by pricing carbon, ideally with a carbon fee and dividend bill.

We can't ignore this truth any longer. Please contact your legislators to make this happen.

Andrea Gantz-Holly.