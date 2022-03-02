Letters to the Editor for March 3, 2022: High court diversity

High court diversity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the recent nomination of an appeals court judge who would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court, I am very glad the high court is inching towars a more equitable representation of our nation in gender and ethnicity.

This is such a baby step. How about adding to the court: enough women to make up for more than 200 years of male representation; enough people of color to make up for the centuries of segregation, subjugation and slavery; enough Indigenous people to atone for the theft of land and the hundreds of broken treaties.

As a nation, America is more of a tossed salad than a melting pot. If the nation survives the 21st century, it might more accurately claim the melting pot designation.

It is time to resume the effort of the early nation and strive for a "more perfect union." The nation wasn’t perfect when it was formed. It still isn’t perfect, but we must keep striving.

Natalie Hartwig.