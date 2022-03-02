Letters to the Editor for March 3, 2022

Communication or silence?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
It's appalling that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed, through legislation, to ban discussions about race-related concepts in classrooms.
While he states his intent is a positive action and designed to foster healing, it seems suppression will further divide us. What is needed is knowledge and understanding, which comes from teaching facts and open discussion, though difficult at times.
Communication builds bridges; silence builds walls. This legislation appears to only benefit our white community by protecting our children and their parents from grappling with uncomfortable concepts of systemic racism and white privilege.
Wayne Swatlowski.
Richmond.