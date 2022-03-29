Letters to the Editor for March 30, 2022: Especially grateful

Especially grateful

Kudos to Positive Vibe Cafe owners Garth and Max Larcen for their heartfelt commitment to training and employing people with disabilities. I appreciated the article written by Bill Lohmann, who did a masterful job of presenting their story.

Since its inception, the cafe has prepared more than 1,600 individuals for careers in the food-service industry. The restaurant frequently had been closed over the past two years due to the pandemic. However, Garth and his son, Max, who has muscular dystrophy, will maintain their vision of providing work experience for those with special needs — this time through an arrangement with the new owner of the cafe space.