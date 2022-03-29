Letters to the Editor for March 30, 2022: Life-giving ingredients

Life-giving ingredients

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As any gardener knows, in order to grow life, you need a diversity of nutrients in the soil or else it starves. Nothing can grow or thrive without these essential life-giving ingredients.

Bigotry was the word that came to mind after attending the most recent board meeting for Hanover County Schools. The willful ignorance on display by those unwilling to understand the difficulties LGBTQ+ kids experience here was astounding.

Hanover County is not a club; it is a community, despite the way it has operated all these years. No one gets to decide who is worthy of living here. In order to have a safe and thriving community, all of its members must work together to support one another.

This is not about politics, as so many of you are convinced. It is about human rights and human beings who wish to live as their full and authentic selves. They are finally finding their voices. Many claim to be strong and proud people here in Hanover, but the very idea of diversity leaves them trembling with anger and paranoid with fear.

To the kids who are struggling, being bullied and feeling discriminated against, know this: School is a temporary place. Soon you will burst forth through its doors and into the real world as your full, beautiful selves. The ones who have faced challenges and fought hard to know themselves will excel. The world is large and rich in soil, ready for you to plant your roots and thrive.

Gabrielle McClure.