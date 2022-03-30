Letters to the Editor for March 31, 2022: Slave museum

Slave museum

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is a need for a museum honoring those sold in slavery in Shockoe Bottom. The city of Richmond, however, has many other pressing priorities competing for time and funding with this project — the sewer system and building a replacement for George Wythe High School, among many.

My suggestion to jump-start the museum project would be to take the event space created at Main Street Station, and use that facility for a National Slavery Museum. The space already has been built and paid for with tax dollars.

Using this climate-controlled and centrally located venue would start the process. It would allow funds raised to be used for the artifacts and the museum's story, and perhaps an outdoor component in the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood to complement the indoor experience. I’m sure the railroad in Richmond even has a part in the story of slavery.

The beginning of the museum could happen within a year, which is a much better timeline than other approaches.

John Owens.