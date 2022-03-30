Letters to the Editor for March 31, 2022: Two wrongs, no right

Two wrongs, no right

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

This past Sunday during the 94th annual Academy Awards, many of us witnessed the very public physical assault by actor Will Smith on fellow actor Chris Rock.

It's an understatement to say this ugly spectacle was not the finest hour for the academy or the two actors. It was a national embarrassment for the network, the two principals, the Oscars production and, perhaps more importantly, the wrong example of adult/celebrity behavior it projected to the millions of young, impressionable youth around the world.

Rock clearly was wrong to make a public, demeaning remark about actress Jada Pinkett Smith’s medical condition. Her husband, however, also was wrong — not so much for reacting, but for the method and timing of his physical retaliation.

Both reactions were not only beneath their character and public persona, but they forever will serve to make the 94th Academy Awards one of our most memorable, while once again proving the wisdom of that old adage: “Two wrongs don't make a right.” It never has and never will.

David Edmonds.