Letters to the Editor for March 4, 2022 : Freedom to mask

Freedom to mask

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As reported in a recent news article, I’m glad Richmond Public Schools will continue to require all adults and visitors wear masks in school buildings, despite a new state measure banning mask mandates.

I’m also grateful for its decision to ask parents to put their requests to send their child to school without a mask in writing to school administrators.

As a parent of a toddler who is not yet eligible to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and as someone who has high-risk and immunocompromised family members and friends, it’s scary to watch the masks come off before vaccines are available for everyone.

If there’s one thing this pandemic can teach us, it is that we are more interconnected than we ever thought. There are many voices clamoring for the “freedom” to not wear a mask. These voices seem to forget one person’s “freedom” to unmask has the potential to take away another person’s right to health, safety and even life itself.

I urge all community leaders, business owners, elected officials and citizens to remember vulnerable families in decisions about COVID protections.

Tim Heishman.