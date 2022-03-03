Letters to the Editor for March 4, 2022: Support not vilify

Support not vilify

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since the nationwide protests following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, there grew a multiracial desire by many to engage in learning and discussion about racial history, including systemic racism. However, over the past year the term "critical race theory" has been ill-defined, exaggerated and falsely blamed for allegedly being distressing and "inherently divisive" in public schools' curriculum.

What disturbs me is how extreme this reactive opposition to racial history and dialogue has become, especially with legislative efforts. Some of those included a proposed tip line for parents and a recent passage of a House bill that would have criminalized teachers engaged in controversial historical discussions or “inherently divisive” topics that perhaps challenge student thinking. Another example came when the state Superintendent of Public Instruction was directed to review or remove state education diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Those who cherish our freedoms should be alarmed at this new era of “cancel culture” and attempted thought control embedded in proposed new legislation. Teachers want students to learn to think for themselves. Let’s support, not vilify, our teachers.

Mike Asip.