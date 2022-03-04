Letters to the Editor for March 5, 2022: Dignity for crime victims

Dignity for crime victims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Since 1968, the Virginia Freedom of Information Act has promoted access to public records and free entry to meetings held by public bodies. Certain public records about criminal cases, victims and defendants may be withheld at the discretion of the government under Virginia's FOIA.

Other legal rules place safeguards on restricted information contained in criminal files, or prohibit extrajudicial statements that could undermine the right of the accused to a fair trial.

In 2021, the General Assembly upended these safeguards by amending Virginia's FOIA exemptions to broaden disclosure of criminal case files in closed criminal cases. This has resulted in multiple media requests for sensitive information concerning high-profile criminal cases, including two recently closed murder cases. Families and victims must now petition, via injunction, to prevent efforts to publicize and monetize the contents of criminal files. This denies crime victims and their families the privacy, respect and closure to which they are entitled.

Approved by the House of Delegates and awaiting consideration in the full Senate, House Bill 734 restores the balance. The bipartisan bill retains what already exists in current law, but limits relevant information in closed cases; requires disclosure of items to crime victims and their families; and promotes justice by disclosure of the criminal case file for post-conviction relief or innocence claims.

Virginia's FOIA was enacted to promote transparency in public bodies, not to revictimize and retraumatize crime victims and their families. Restore dignity to crime victims.

Robert Tracci.