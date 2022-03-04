Letters to the Editor for March 5, 2022: Traits of success

Traits of success

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recently published Letter to the Editor bemoans the fact that Gov. Glenn Youngkin has surrounded himself with financially successful cabinet members and department leaders.

Such financial success usually is indicative of hard work, discipline, intelligence and good judgment. These are the traits of people I want making decisions affecting me and my tax dollars.

I would take my chances on an occasional conflict of interest any day over the consequences of decisions made by people who never have known success.

Greg Farmer.

Moneta.