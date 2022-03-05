Letters to the Editor for March 6, 2022: Common purpose

Common purpose

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The outcome of Russia's invasion into Ukraine remains in considerable doubt, but regardless of how it plays out, we will be left with an example of a people united in common purpose and achieving far beyond their nominal strength. With a common purpose, creative disagreement can broaden the discussion of the ways to achieve the larger goal.

The State of the Union and reaction to President Joe Biden's address illustrate how different matters are in our country. Internationally, we are one with our allies in Europe and a majority of other countries. However, when we look at the internal matters of utmost importance to our own nation, it is apparent how far away we are from the resolve and effective action shown by Ukraine. We are facing issues that could demand considerably more sacrifice from us than a few dollars at the gas pump.

A more gifted orator than Biden might have underscored the agreement we feel regarding Ukraine and pivoted to bigger issues that demand similar agreement and greater sacrifice. Politics may demand he stress how he plans to shield us from any pain coming from sanctions, but that's not how Ukraine attained its unity of purpose. Rather unity came by its people confronting their task with a clarity of vision and accepting the associated burden. Common commitment and common cost — that's what builds unity. That's what leads to progress.

Jeff Elhai.