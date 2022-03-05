Letters to the Editor for March 6, 2022: Groundwater advocacy

Groundwater advocacy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Any resource taken for granted is a resource at risk of being lost.

The Virginia Water Well Association, the Groundwater Foundation and the National Ground Water Association will join hundreds of organizations across the country in celebrating National Groundwater Awareness Week, which begins Sunday.

In its 23rd year, the weeklong recognition highlights education and advocacy for one of our most precious resources.

Virginia depends on groundwater for nearly 12% of its public water. It also provides more than 50,000 private water wells in the state with fresh and clean water every day. The United States uses 79.6 billion gallons per day of fresh groundwater for public supply, private supply, irrigation, livestock, manufacturing, mining, thermoelectric power, and other purposes.

For those Virginia residents who rely on private water wells, we encourage you to use the week to test, tend and treat your private water system.

An annual inspection of your well and its water can not only save you thousands of dollars in potential damages but can also protect the health of your family. Wellowner.org is a great resource to find a certified well water contractor in your area.

Whether it’s writing a letter to your representative, educating children or having your own water supply tested and treated, please take time this week to help protect Virginia's groundwater.

Christine Ekhoff.