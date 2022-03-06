Letters to the Editor for March 7, 2022 : Medicaid home waivers

Medicaid home waivers

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

State legislators must properly fund the Medicaid personal care waiver program as managed by the Department of Medical Assistance Services. This program enables thousands of Virginians at risk for costly nursing home care to remain in their own homes by receiving services at a fraction of the cost.

Caregivers provide assistance to individuals in their homes, which reduces trips to more expensive emergency departments and hospitalizations. Without proper funding from the commonwealth, the program will struggle, resulting in more individuals being placed in expensive nursing home settings.

Appropriate funding would allow agencies to retain, recruit and compete with other businesses looking for workers. We are faced with an ever-increasing demand for services and a quickly shrinking workforce to meet the demand.

Agency-based personal care providers have continued to serve their patients, even in the face of COVID-19, increased operating costs, skyrocketing inflation, insurance costs, the cost of personal protective equipment and two minimum wage increases without adequate reimbursements.

Medicaid recipients, who often are seniors, will miss care until a costly nursing home bed opens up or a family member is forced to quit a job to provide care. Legislators have the ability to provide the funding to keep Virginia's elderly population aging in place at home.

William Hurt Jr.