Letters to the Editor for March 7, 2022: Union apprenticeships

Union apprenticeships

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Letter to the Editor hailed community colleges as leaders in career and tech education. Community colleges do great things to bridge gaps in educational access. But I think the original, and in many cases the most beneficial, skilled trades training also deserves mentioning: union apprenticeships.

Like community colleges, union apprenticeships intentionally recruit from the entire community, including the most marginalized. Unlike community colleges, in most cases, apprenticeship graduates incur no debt; they earn a living wage plus full benefits throughout their courses of study. They are employable (and employed) as a journeyman in their chosen trades upon graduation.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 666, the union I am member with, has an apprenticeship program with an annual training budget in excess of $1 million. We proudly pull people out of poverty, and lift them into the middle class without any government funding.

Any readers considering career training should be aware of all the options available to them. Anyone interested in a career in the skilled trades would be hard-pressed to find a better opportunity than a union apprenticeship.

Walter Goree.