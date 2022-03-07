 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for March 8, 2022: Ethical, legal and social

  • 0

Ethical, legal and social

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column by Chandra Briggman about the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority describes an important collaboration to bring life sciences innovation to the state.

One thing missing from the article was explicit attention to the ethical, legal and social issues that inevitably accompany technological innovation. The collaboration would benefit from the precedent set by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health which devoted 3% to 5% of their annual Human Genome Project budgets toward studying the ethical, legal and social issues surrounding genetic research and information.

Beyond the important issues about production, pricing and sale of life-saving medicines, there are also significant issues concerning research protocols, dual use technologies and equitable access to participation and products. The Partnership will be better if it includes a dedicated budget to study and proactively address such issues.

People are also reading…

Virginia Ashby Sharpe.

Richmond.

 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News