Letters to the Editor for March 8, 2022: Ethical, legal and social

Ethical, legal and social

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent column by Chandra Briggman about the Virginia Biotechnology Research Partnership Authority describes an important collaboration to bring life sciences innovation to the state.

One thing missing from the article was explicit attention to the ethical, legal and social issues that inevitably accompany technological innovation. The collaboration would benefit from the precedent set by the U.S. Department of Energy and the National Institutes of Health which devoted 3% to 5% of their annual Human Genome Project budgets toward studying the ethical, legal and social issues surrounding genetic research and information.

Beyond the important issues about production, pricing and sale of life-saving medicines, there are also significant issues concerning research protocols, dual use technologies and equitable access to participation and products. The Partnership will be better if it includes a dedicated budget to study and proactively address such issues.

Virginia Ashby Sharpe.