Letters to the Editor for March 8, 2022 : Government censorship

Government censorship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm a science teacher and I am concerned the Youngkin administration has put Virginia on the slippery slope of what appears to be the beginning of government censorship of facts and expression.

For as many people that there are who don't want race mentioned or considered, there also are many people working in industries who don't want others to know about air or water pollution.

Will censorship of the sciences be next? Will I be banned from teaching facts about water pollution and climate change?

It remains to be seen if Virginians will stand-up to government censorship.

Jennifer Horn.