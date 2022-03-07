 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letters to the Editor for March 8, 2022 : Government censorship

  • 0

Government censorship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I'm a science teacher and I am concerned the Youngkin administration has put Virginia on the slippery slope of what appears to be the beginning of government censorship of facts and expression.

For as many people that there are who don't want race mentioned or considered, there also are many people working in industries who don't want others to know about air or water pollution.

Will censorship of the sciences be next? Will I be banned from teaching facts about water pollution and climate change?

It remains to be seen if Virginians will stand-up to government censorship.

Jennifer Horn.

Chesterfield.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News