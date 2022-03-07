Letters to the Editor for March 8, 2022: Reverse annexation

Reverse annexation

Recent stories about the condition of Richmond Public Schools and the problems the city has funding repairs needed for storm water and sewage system overflows has me thinking.

If Richmond consistently cannot manage their tax revenue and manage projects to completion, perhaps they need some assistance. Several stories about the storm water issue have mentioned part of Henrico County drain into the Richmond-controlled system.

Has anyone considered the possibility of the city to become part of Henrico County? I know there's a moratorium on city annexations in Virginia until 2024, but I suggest the reverse — the city should be subsumed by Henrico County. Then perhaps the county's competent leadership can solve the problems of Richmond-area schools, a sewage system starved for care over 100 years, and maybe even lower taxes for the former city residents.