Letters to the Editor for March 9, 2022: Patrick Henry moments

Patrick Henry moments

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What we are witnessing in Ukraine are Patrick Henry-like moments, when freedom of thought and expression is so valued that people are willing to die for it. Henry delivered a speech in 1775 and famously said, "Give me liberty or give me death!"

In the short term, Ukraine may lose this battle, but the world has been awakened to the preciousness and fragility of democracy. Putin may likely be remembered similarly to Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Josef Stalin, Saddam Hussein and others as among the most despised dictators in history.

America's freedom from tyranny did not begin on July 4, 1776, but five years later with the victory at Yorktown on Oct. 19, 1781.

In time, Ukraine, and perhaps Russia, will be free again.

Joseph R. Toler.