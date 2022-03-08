Letters to the Editor for March 9, 2022: Protect crime victims

Protect crime victims

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I urge the Virginia Senate to pass House Bill 734 to protect crime victims, and their families, from the disclosure of case files in closed criminal cases.

I support the Virginia Freedom of Information Act and respect journalists a great deal. They have been invaluable to our family. They helped us find our murdered daughter; then they helped us find her killer. The media also has been vital to the efforts of Help Save The Next Girl, a national nonprofit, to promote public safety and awareness.

Last year, the General Assembly changed the law to require public disclosure of case files in closed criminal cases. This has resulted in media requests for information concerning the abduction and murder of our beloved daughter, Morgan.

We are private citizens who strive daily to overcome the pain and suffering of our loss. Requiring families and victims to petition the courts to prevent disclosure of the investigative files in closed criminal cases poses a burden and makes this recovery nearly impossible.

HB 734 was approved with bipartisan support. While existing law bars the release of photos of crime victims, it does not prevent disclosure of witness interviews, records, notes, and other photographic and video evidence in closed cases. Repeated public distribution of this information would be a painful revictimization for our family.

On behalf of Virginia crime victims, I respectfully ask all senators to support this bill.

Gil Harrington.

Help Save The Next Girl.