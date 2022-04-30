Letters to the Editor for May 1, 2022: Bold solutions beyond roads

Bold solutions beyond roads

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Leaders with RVA757 Connects asserted in a recent guest column that widening a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 64 is key to the region’s competitiveness as an emerging global technology hub. They cited ongoing efforts among local governments in the Pacific Northwest region and in the Atlanta-to-Charlotte corridor to advance high-speed rail as examples of how collaboration among localities can drive progress.

The authors argue "bold thinking" will maximize "game-changing opportunities." Yet, their chosen solution simply is more of the same road-widening and highway construction — projects that lack the innovative thinking that should be present in a mega-region billing itself as a high-tech hub. Their own examples of communities advancing high-speed rail solutions give lie to the argument of paving our way out of congestion.

Road-widening is a tired solution proven to induce demand for driving, and resulting in the same amount of congestion as prior to the project. High-speed rail, dedicated freight rail corridors, continued investments in the Port of Virginia’s Richmond Marine Terminal, and increased transit and commuter rail options are the bold solutions that will transform the I-64 corridor — and accelerate the region’s progress.

Chris Bast.