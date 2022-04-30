Letters to the Editor for May 1, 2022: Resources for foster families

Resources for foster families

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia foster parents are not adequately prepared by the commonwealth to care for child sex trafficking survivors. CST is a rampant form of abuse impacting children across the country, and it increasingly is related to the issue of youths running away from home.

While any child is vulnerable, youths in the foster care system are uniquely at risk of CST victimization. Data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children show that in 2021, 19% of youths who ran from the care of child welfare services were likely victims of CST.

As it stands, the Virginia Department of Social Services does not currently have public-facing training about recognizing signs and serving needs of CST survivors in state care. On the VDSS foster care information page, “runaway prevention” is listed as an issue foster parents should educate their youths on. But who is educating the parents about this threat?

In 2018, Virginia ranked 9th in the nation in volume of human trafficking cases. Richmond's many highway access points make this city a major spot for trafficking.

At the end of 2020, VDSS reported more than 200 children from Richmond were in foster care. These circumstances call for better prevention, intervention and response efforts by child-serving professionals.

Foundational to these efforts is educating foster parents who are on the front lines caring for youth survivors of child sex trafficking.

Caroline Richards.