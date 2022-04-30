Letters to the Editor for May 1, 2022: The access factor

The access factor

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Associated Press article highlighted the Biden administration's efforts to promote availability of a COVID antiviral pill. Affordability, accessibility and information are key factors to consider when new drugs are introduced to the market.

Increased access to comprehensive, high-quality health care services is one of the goals of Healthy People 2030, a federal initiative that aims to enhance the health and well-being of the United States population. One objective is to reduce the number of people who are unable to obtain needed prescription medications.

The COVID antiviral pill is a good example of a time-dependent treatment. According to Pfizer, it is most effective within the first five days of experiencing symptoms. As a result, it is vital that anyone can get it, and feel better within that critical period, to avoid serious health complications.

Although it is beneficial to have COVID pills available at pharmacies, in the same way vaccines are, there still are structural or perceived barriers. For example, due to staffing issues, many pharmacies have shortened their hours and now are only open during regular business days and times, This might be inconvenient for some customers.

Even though supply might not be a problem, this does not guarantee that a drug will be accessible. The availability of a service is only one part of access to health care, and it is not enough to just have the resources to provide to a population.

When developing strategies or approaches to improve health care services, more attention should be paid to the settings of diverse groups’ needs.

Dorothy Castelly.