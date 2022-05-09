Letters to the Editor for May 10, 2022: Disappointing development

Disappointing development

I was extremely disappointed to read the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts will not be involved in "re-imagining" Monument Avenue. The VMFA houses some of the most visionary minds in our city.

Director and CEO Alex Nyerges, and his very brilliant staff of curators, have transformed the VMFA into a world-class art museum. Not only that, it has become a museum for all people to enjoy.

Decades ago I was a frequent visitor to the museum with my young daughter. Many times, we were the only people there.

We were "greeted" by two impeccably dressed volunteers who looked me up and down, followed by an intense glare to ensure I put money in the donation box. It was not a very warm welcome. The feeling was this museum was reserved only for white, wealthy, cultured people.

Now, on any given day, the museum grounds are covered with picnickers, dog walkers, dancers and sun worshippers, just to name a few. Go inside and see folks from every walk of life, soaking up the extraordinary vibes of the art, the space and other people. It's transcendent.

These visionaries have given the VMFA back to the people — all people, not just a select few. It's a shame they won't be able to do the same for our glorious Monument Avenue.

Elizabeth Steele.