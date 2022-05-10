Letters to the Editor for May 11, 2022: A starting point

A starting point

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Several issues over the past few months have caused hardships: namely rising food and gas prices, and local taxes. Some central Virginia localities have responded by giving residents some tax relief.

As a recent news article noted, Henrico County's personal property tax rate is $3.50 (per $100 in assessed value). Chesterfield County is $3.57, Hanover County is $3.60 and the city of Richmond is $3.70. It is the same with real estate: The city has the highest tax rates in the area.

Used car and truck prices have skyrocketed due to new part shortages. Henrico is giving residents a rebate on the second half of the personal property tax, while Richmond has stayed relatively silent on this issue.

Again, the city's taxes are the highest in the area. Some relief on personal property would be a good starting point.

Steve Sekerdy.