Letters to the Editor for May 11, 2022: An ask on assessments

An ask on assessments
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
My Chesterfield County 2022 personal property tax bill increased by 27% because of a higher assessment for my 11-year-old automobile. A family member's tax increased by 36%.
Many residents are struggling to pay the higher costs of food and gas, and this tax adds to that burden. While all sorts of government agencies try to determine how to help people, our local government is collecting more money from those who just do not have it right now.
Please consider holding the 2021 values; or better yet, do the normal aging on vehicle values and issue new bills.
Anne Frost.
Midlothian.