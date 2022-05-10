Letters to the Editor for May 11, 2022: Highway robbery

Highway robbery

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am writing about the windfall profit Henrico County is making on 2022 personal property assessments for automobiles.

My wife and I own two cars; one is a 2017 model and the other is a 2018. The assessment for one shows a 65% increase and the other jumped 72% over the past year, even though the vehicles are a year older.

Henrico's rebate offer is an insult. How can the county rationalize these increases? People are struggling to make ends meet due to rapid spikes in food, fuel and housing costs. A modest hike of 10% to 15% would be acceptable, but 65% to 70% is highway robbery.

James Lance.