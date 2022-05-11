Letters to the Editor for May 12, 2022: Mental health paradox

Mental health paradox

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In light of the ongoing suicide crisis in our society, mental health issues need to be addressed more often.

There's a mental health paradox: We want to save people who are suicidal but we never want to listen to others' problems. We’re far more absorbed in our own issues, and we fail to reach out to others and listen to the problems they are experiencing, the depression they are going through and what they need to express to improve their mental health.

We shut them out and shun them. We shun them because they are not being stoic. We shun them because they should be taking care of their own problems. We damn them for this.

Then, when they commit suicide, we all of a sudden want to "reach out" to other people. But then we just close up again and stop listening because they should be taking care of their own problems.

It’s only when a number of famous people commit suicide that we begin to temporarily recognize and understand how pervasive the issue is in society.

Then it’s too late. We forget and the cycle perpetually repeats itself.

Brian Prestwood.