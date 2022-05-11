Letters to the Editor for May 12, 2022: Missing logic

Missing logic

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On the abortion issue, pro-life and pro-choice positions are two easily understood sentiments. One is for it and one is against it.

It is my understanding that those who are against abortion believe a life is being taken — that it is killing. That certainly is not a good thing.

However, Gov. Glenn Youngkin claims to be against abortion except in cases of rape, incest or to save a mother’s life. Well, governor, which is it?

Apparently, it is OK to kill some babies at some specific times, but not all. What kind of sense does this make? Kill a human being when it’s convenient? Some kind of logic is missing here.

June Hoye.