Letters to the Editor for May 12, 2022: People and processes

People and processes

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In a dissenting opinion in the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, Associate Justice Byron White wrote: "This issue, for the most part, should be left with the people and to the political processes the people have devised to govern their affairs."

White was nominated by President John F. Kennedy on April 3, 1962; and confirmed on April 11, 1962, by a voice vote. He served on the Supreme Court from April 16, 1962, to June 28, 1993.

Stevenson T. Walker.

Kinsale.

