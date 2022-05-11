Letters to the Editor for May 12, 2022: Stop the pressure

Stop the pressure

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My heart hurts reading about the recent passing of Lauren Bernett of the James Madison University softball team.

Sadly, I’m familiar with this type of human tragedy. My wife lost her oldest sister to suicide. We also have felt this loss for neighbors, co-workers and church members.

During my career in public education, I saw deep hurt on the faces of students, parents and staff members when a loved one took this fatal path. When my wife lost her sister, she was stunned by the number of people who shared with her that they, too, had lost a sibling to suicide.

Growing up, my parents sometimes used a pressure cooker to speed up food preparation for supper. I lived in fear of that pressure cooker as it hissed and shook on the hot burner.

The pressures of day-to-day living are just like that unstable pressure cooker. The pressure constantly wears down some people, slowly eliminating healthy options for coping.

Despite our efforts, we have seen the impact of our inability to provide adequate and quality mental health resources in our country. Yet, we think nothing of spending $10 billion to launch the James Webb Telescope into space.

Instead of peering into space, why not invest in a real earthly challenge — saving the lives of people who view suicide as their only option for solving their problems. If we have the capacity to quickly develop an effective vaccine for COVID-19, why can’t we commit the same urgency to a means for preventing suicide?

At this very moment, an unbearable pressure is building inside of a person. In a blink, that pressure will take another life.

Suicide is urgent. We need to stop the pressure.

Bill Pike.