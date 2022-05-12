Letters to the Editor for May 13, 2022: A change in approach

A change in approach

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Virginia currently takes a public safety approach to juvenile justice, focused on punishing or rehabilitating offenders after they come into contact with the system. The commonwealth relies on this reactive approach, even though its centers are not equipped to offer effective rehabilitation programs.

According to a 2021 Joint Legislative Audit & Review Commission report, 68% of youths who graduated from a Virginia Juvenile Detention Center rehabilitation program between fiscal years 2016 and 2018 were convicted of another crime within two years. Most of the re-convictions were within a year of being released.

Change needs to occur. Shifting to a public health approach could be beneficial in focusing on youths' well-being, while reducing the use of JDCs. It would promote community engagement, and evidence-based intervention and prevention methods for juvenile offenses.

If Virginia truly wants to enact meaningful change that will not only reduce offending and recidivism rates, but ultimately help give youths the support and resources they need to be successful, the commonwealth must address the root issues that can lead to criminal behavior. Behavioral and mental health, poverty and substance use issues are affecting these youths and their communities.

We must support and enact legislation and practices that allow for more community partnerships, and for prevention strategies that work to address these issues — before youths even come into contact with the juvenile justice system.

Amber Murphy.