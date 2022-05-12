Letters to the Editor for May 13, 2022: An accessible ombudsman

An accessible ombudsman

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a social work professional, I am writing in regard to the launch of Virginia's Office of the Children’s Ombudsman. After researching the program, I have found limited to no online resources for patrons to access.

Section 2.2-439 of the Code of Virginia was passed in 2021, establishing the office's framework. Since then, initiatives have been put in place to create an accessible platform for individuals to connect with the ombudsman. It is reassuring to see Gov. Glenn Youngkin continue to move efforts forward, and that noticeable change has been implemented to improve the commonwealth's foster care system.

However, the ombudsman should be a convenient source for all Virginians. For people not involved with an organization that can directly contact the governor's office and the ombudsman, it can be difficult to find the correct information.

Section 2.2-439 provides protection to vulnerable children involved with the system. As Youngkin has noted, the commonwealth was able to connect more than 155 youths looking for a place to sleep.

Prior to the policy's passage, Virginia did not have an independent resource for families regarding specific foster care agencies. The ombudsman office requires effort to be effective and provide impactful results.

The four elements of independence, impartiality, confidentiality and legitimacy must be pertained to. The ombudsman proposal set the stage for evaluative endeavors that will impact the health and welfare of children within the system — ones that cannot be found in other policies.

Without Section 2.2-439, there would be no safe place for individuals to file complaints and gain outside perspectives about serious challenges within child welfare systems. I hope Youngkin will continue putting forth the necessary efforts to make this policy effective and accessible for all people across Virginia.

Sarah Fronckowiak.