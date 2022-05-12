Letters to the Editor for May 13, 2022: Twitter irony

Twitter irony
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I find it incredibly ironic that some of the biggest advocates for purchasing electric vehicles are becoming unglued with the fact that Elon Musk, the pre-eminent billionaire pioneer of that game-changing technology, is using his wealth to acquire Twitter, their sacred social media platform.
Some have outrageously claimed that by doing so, democracy and free speech as we know it will cease to exist. Really? My, how the tables have turned.
Jim Elliott.
Richmond.