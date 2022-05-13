Letters to the Editor for May 14, 2022: Housing insecurity affects pets

Housing insecurity affects pets

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On May 15, the Virginia Rent Relief Program will come to an end. A recent U.S. Census Bureau survey found almost 8.4 million households are behind on rent, and more than 3.5 million people said it was “very likely” or “somewhat likely” they soon would be evicted from their apartment.

As an advocate for the welfare of both people and animals, I understand housing insecurity is one of the primary reasons for pet surrender across the country. Animal shelters and rescue organizations have said it was a major reason pet owners reached out for assistance in recent months.

Renters are more vulnerable than ever. Increased evictions will have lasting impacts on people and their pets. If we do not protect renters now, many might be forced to give up their pets.

Animal and human welfare cannot be viewed independently. If we want to protect pets, we also must protect the people who are caring for them.

Vulnerable renters need assistance now. Hopefully, our elected officials will continue exhausting every effort to provide help.

Eileen Hanrahan.