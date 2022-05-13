Letters to the Editor for May 14, 2022: Pump House renovation

Pump House renovation

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was delighted to recently read that the renovation of the Pump House now is a serious concern for the city of Richmond.

One year when Earth Day was at Maymont, I was on the committee representing Chesterfield County. Our theme was to have as many people come to the park by foot, bicycle or canoe.

Members received special permission from the city for participants to put their canoes in at the Pump House, and paddle to Maymont and beyond. I dream of the day when a refreshed canal will allow travelers to paddle up from the James River Park, enjoy the Pump House restaurant and have a fling on its dance floor.

Emily Kimball.