Letters to the Editor for May 15, 2022: Child care challenges

A widespread issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent Times-Dispatch article highlighted Richmond parents calling for more family care infrastructure. During the pandemic, access to affordable and safe child care has become impossible for families with varying socioeconomic statuses. COVID-19 has severely impacted providers, employers, employed parents and even their children.

Child care is not a single-person issue but a widespread intersectional one, impacting people across multiple communities. Families, co-workers, employers, employees and friends are suffering. They have fallen sick, lost their jobs or been unable to work due to their inability to afford it.

Furthermore, child care providers shut down and lost large quantities of money due to COVID-19. They have had to increase prices to recover lost funds.

Child care costs rose more than 40% during the pandemic, with families spending up to 20% of their salaries on this issue. Again, too many are unable to afford it, while early educators earn wages that are too low to support their own families.

These challenges existed before COVID-19 and the pandemic has exacerbated them. Virginia is the 10th most expensive state for child care and 1 in 5 Virginians also are caregivers for family members.

Without access to affordable, safe child care, the likelihood of child abuse and neglect increases, as does the volume of calls received by child protective services about perceived abuse and neglect.

Access to safe and affordable child care should be regulated. Government can shape future policies that provide substantial tax breaks and financial incentives to families, caregivers and child care agencies. Furthermore, child-serving agencies should be allocated more funds to provide care and early intervention resources for families.

Advocacy is key. Attend a public hearing and contact Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office to share your experiences. Discuss policies that support the mental, emotional and physical development of your children. Educate your neighbors and employers about the importance of this issue.

Pilar Durst.