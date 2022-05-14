Letters to the Editor for May 15, 2022: Expression vs. suppression

Expression vs. suppression

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two thoughts came to mind from reading the May 8 front-page story on Zetta Elliott and her book, "A Place Inside of Me: A Poem to Heal the Heart."

First, book banning can be counterproductive since it provides a form of advertising. I never had heard of this book, but now I am ready to buy a copy.

Second, the complaint that the book puts the police in a bad light extracts one solution. If you don't like this book's portrayal of law enforcement, write your own book shining a positive light on the police.

Understanding comes from the expression of conflicting views, not the suppression of any of them.

Steve Bailey.